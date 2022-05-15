Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.