TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 597,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 408,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

