TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $963.62 Million

Equities analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to post sales of $963.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.76 million and the highest is $971.50 million. TransUnion reported sales of $774.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,159. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

