Travala.com 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.40 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $4.40 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,146,537 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

