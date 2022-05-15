Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

