Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Travelzoo worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,191 shares of company stock worth $2,080,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.83%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.