Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $30.20 Average PT from Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,537,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,248. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,757,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

