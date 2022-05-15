Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 163,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,227. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

