Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,230. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

