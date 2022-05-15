Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

TRIP stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

