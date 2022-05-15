Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Hits $178,024.43

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $178,024.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,025.97 or 0.99970958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

