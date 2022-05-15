TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0021 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $64,491.28 and approximately $10,635.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

