Truist Financial Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $27.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $23,989,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

