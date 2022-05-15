TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 133,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDS shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 48.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 10,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,440. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

