TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MEDS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

