Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

