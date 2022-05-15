Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

