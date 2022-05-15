TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TSP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,322 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter worth $11,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.