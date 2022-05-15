Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 39.9% in April

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 45,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $22.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

