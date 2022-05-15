Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

