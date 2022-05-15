Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 117.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TSN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.