UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBEOF stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. UBE has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

About UBE (Get Rating)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

