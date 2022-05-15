UBS Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of GBF stock opened at €27.96 ($29.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.78. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a fifty-two week high of €39.44 ($41.52).
Bilfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
