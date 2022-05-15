UBS Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of GBF stock opened at €27.96 ($29.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.78. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a fifty-two week high of €39.44 ($41.52).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

