Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.50 Million

Analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to report sales of $149.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.18 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $623.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $629.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $764.59 million, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 699,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,857. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.