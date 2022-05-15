Unicly Genesis Collection 1-Day Volume Reaches $120.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $35,739.63 and $120.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

