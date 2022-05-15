Unifty (NIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.85 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $17.76 or 0.00058922 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $30.85 million and $364,627.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.