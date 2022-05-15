United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.44. 566,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,890. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.37 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

