United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

USM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 111,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

