United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 111,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

