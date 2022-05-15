Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,784,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,022. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

