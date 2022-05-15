Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases $136,250.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.