Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,520 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

