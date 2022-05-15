UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00016603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $6.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00228108 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002992 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

