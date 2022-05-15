USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,090,000 after acquiring an additional 378,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. 567,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

