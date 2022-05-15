USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.40 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24,862.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. 1,909,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

