USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.42 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,949,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,498. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

