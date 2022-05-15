USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $420,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

CPT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.99. 792,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $120.13 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

