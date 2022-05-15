USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $477,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

