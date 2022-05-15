USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,514,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

