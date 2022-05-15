USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.48 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162,626. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.