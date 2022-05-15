USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.63 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Arista Networks makes up about 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after buying an additional 282,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,782. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

