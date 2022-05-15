USA Financial Portformulas Corp Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 3,768,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

