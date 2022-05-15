USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USAK opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

