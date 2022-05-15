USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

