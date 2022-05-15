UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

