Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $149.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%. Analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,444,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.