Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.07. 292,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.71 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $130,083,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $55,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,979,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,305,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.