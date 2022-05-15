Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 805 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.01 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

