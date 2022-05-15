Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $3.53 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

