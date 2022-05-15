Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.21. 6,864,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

